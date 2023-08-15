Television and radio – August 15, 2023

|On the air
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Yankees at Braves
|1 p.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|Angels at Rangers
|2 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Regional coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Brewers at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASEBALL: AMERICAN LEGION World Series
|Lincoln, NE vs. League City, TX
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221
|73
|Bowling: pwba
|Tour championship
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Slamball playoffs
|Game 1
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|SOCCER
|Concacaf C. American: Universitario vs. Jocoro
|noon
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Concacaf C. American: FAS vs. Real Estelí
|4 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241
|76*
|TENNIS
|Western & Southern Open
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|Western & Southern Open
|7 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Western & Southern Open
|1 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|Wednesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Regional coverage
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Regional coverage
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Angels at Rangers
|2 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Brewers at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Regional coverage
|4:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE world series
|Europe-Africa Region vs. Panama Region
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Mountain Region vs. Metro Region
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Japan Region vs. Cuba Region
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Southwest Region vs. Mid-Atlantic Region
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Golf
|U.S. Amateur, round of 64
|noon
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Rugby: nrl
|Cowboys vs. Sharks
|11:30 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/231
|NA
|SOCCER: FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP, SEMIFINALS
|Australia vs. England
|midnight
|KHON
|3
|3
|Australia vs. England (Spanish)
|midnight
|KFVE
|NA/22
|13
|SOCCER
|UEFA Super Cup: Man. City vs. Sevilla
|9 a.m.
|UNIP
|NA/35
|NA
|UEFA Super Cup: Man. City vs. Sevilla
|9 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Concacaf C. American: Sporting SM vs. Verdes
|noon
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|USL: Rio Grande Valley Toros at San Antonio
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|USL: Pittburgh Riverhounds at Orange County
|4 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|Concacaf C. American: Xelajú vs. CAI
|4 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|TENNIS
|Western & Southern Open
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|Western & Southern Open
|7 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Western & Southern Open
|1 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Braves
|1:20 p.m.
|1500-AM
|Wednesday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Rays at Giants
|9:45 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Yankees at Braves
|1:20 p.m. or JIP
|1500-AM
Television and radio – August 15, 2023
