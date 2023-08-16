Column: Civic engagement creating new leaders

On Aug. 18, Hawaii marks 64 years of statehood. Over the last six decades, Hawaii has advanced some of the most progressive legislation in the country. It was the first in the nation to set minimum standards of health care coverage for workers and the first to legalize abortion. Other firsts include raising the legal age to buy cigarettes to 16, banning sunscreens that harm coral reefs, and committing to 100% renewable energy sources by 2045.

Continuing the legacy of forward-thinking civic leaders will strengthen Hawaii’s standing as a progressive state for the next 64 years and beyond.

But how do we create a future built on aloha, ohana and community? An impressive group of emerging leaders is exploring the way, through the Pacific Resource Partnership’s “Partners for Democracy” program.

This summer, I met the program’s newest cohort and was extremely encouraged about their shared vision of wanting to build a more resilient and sustainable Hawaii. As someone who has spent a lifetime championing civic engagement and conducted public service campaign boot camps in 41 states, I was inspired by each person’s eagerness to better their communities and improve the lives of their neighbors. These individuals hail from across the state, work in different sectors and have views that are shaped by their unique upbringing and life experiences. What they have in common is the drive and desire to make a difference for their communities, for their fellow citizens and to uphold the basic tenet of democracy — civic involvement.

They brought up issues that aren’t new to Hawaii: access to affordable housing; income inequality; ethical government; workers’ rights; financial literacy for students; sustainable climate change action; a top-tier education system; managing the high cost of living; homelessness; out migration; and people-focused policies.

What was new and refreshing were the solutions they offered: utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) to drive civic engagement; encouraging investment in data collection and analysis to improve government functions and policy decisions; forging impactful alliances with like-minded people, non-profits, and labor unions; creating advocates who can help residents navigate the public policy maze; utilizing Hawaiian and indigenous knowledge as a focal point in policy and decision-making; creating housing opportunities by developing micro-housing units; and using a “regenerative approach” to tackle social and economic challenges.

Taking a stand and following through with action — whether it be leading a campaign for social change, running for elected office or advocating for sound policy — is no small feat. That these young men and women are willing to actively participate in the democratic process and take on age-old issues that have stymied us for years gives me hope for the future.

Participating in civic activities — such as voting, community organizing and grassroots advocacy — is essential for citizens to have a voice in shaping policies and holding elected officials accountable. Civic engagement isn’t limited to election season — it’s about being involved in ongoing civic processes, staying informed and working together to address social issues.

Knowing how to get involved can be daunting. Fortunately, there are programs in Hawaii and across the country that teach the motivated how to effectively advocate for meaningful change.

Civic engagement is the most effective way to address the diverse challenges many communities face, and involving individuals from all walks of life ensures that different perspectives are represented and that decision-making is inclusive and equitable.

The Partners for Democracy leaders will help shape Hawaii’s future. Motivated by a desire to serve their communities, these young men and women will drive change that will ensure the vibrancy and vitality of Hawaii for years to come.