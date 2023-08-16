Letter: Floating hope: Use cruise ship to aid Maui ohana

The state of Hawaii should consider acquiring or leasing a cruise ship and docking it on Maui to provide a quick housing solution for our ohana displaced by the recent wildfires. A cruise ship has essential amenities, such as sleeping accommodations, restrooms, kitchens and communal spaces.

The vessel could accommodate Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offices and a wide array of support services, facilitating a smooth transition toward permanent housing for residents. The ship offers a unique solution providing a safe and comfortable living environment for our ohana. With strong partnerships and a dedicated team, this could make a positive impact on the lives of those it serves.

Tim Wright

Hilo

