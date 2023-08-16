Letter: Help refresh, give input on neighborhood boards

If the past decade has taught us anything, it’s that democracy is indeed a fragile system deserving and needing oversight and attention.

Mayor Frank Fasi’s neighborhood board system turns 50 this year and hasn’t been significantly “refreshed” in at least 15. This Saturday at 1 p.m., a meeting to renew and revitalize it will be held at 1152 Smith St. in Chinatown. A parking garage is just beyond Smith Street, off Beretania.

If you admire, have been involved with, or wished your neighborhood board was more effective, come and share your ideas. We’ll address the neighborhood board plan itself; the boundaries and demographics of each neighborhood; and the operations of the Neighborhood Board Commission and commissioners.

For all who admire our unique and grassroots democratic system, we need you to step up, come and participate.

Bob Armstrong

Downtown-Chinatown Neighborhood Board member

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter