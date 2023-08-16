comscore Letter: Help refresh, give input on neighborhood boards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI STRONG Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Help refresh, give input on neighborhood boards

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

If the past decade has taught us anything, it’s that democracy is indeed a fragile system deserving and needing oversight and attention.

Mayor Frank Fasi’s neighborhood board system turns 50 this year and hasn’t been significantly “refreshed” in at least 15. This Saturday at 1 p.m., a meeting to renew and revitalize it will be held at 1152 Smith St. in Chinatown. A parking garage is just beyond Smith Street, off Beretania.

If you admire, have been involved with, or wished your neighborhood board was more effective, come and share your ideas. We’ll address the neighborhood board plan itself; the boundaries and demographics of each neighborhood; and the operations of the Neighborhood Board Commission and commissioners.

For all who admire our unique and grassroots democratic system, we need you to step up, come and participate.

Bob Armstrong

Downtown-Chinatown Neighborhood Board member

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter

Click here to view more Letters to the Editor. Or submit a letter below.

Use the online form below

(*) Indicates required field

Dear Editor,

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Letter: More condos OK’d that most folks can’t afford

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up