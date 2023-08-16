Letter: Housing should help build equity, wealth

I know it’s hard to concentrate on much more than the horrific tragedy that continues to unfold in Maui, but David Shapiro’s Sunday column is exactly on point (“When ‘affordable’ housing more resembles hard time,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 13).

When the people of Maui are taken care of properly by the state, I hope the powers-that-be go back, read Mr. Shapiro’s article, reassess and act.

For how many generations are we going to kick home ownership with resale potential, the main driver of generational wealth, down the road? Our neighbors need affordable housing that will put them on a good financial path, and they need it now.

Glenn Emanuel

Kakaako

