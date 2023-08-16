comscore Letter: Housing should help build equity, wealth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI STRONG Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Housing should help build equity, wealth

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

I know it’s hard to concentrate on much more than the horrific tragedy that continues to unfold in Maui, but David Shapiro’s Sunday column is exactly on point (“When ‘affordable’ housing more resembles hard time,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 13).

When the people of Maui are taken care of properly by the state, I hope the powers-that-be go back, read Mr. Shapiro’s article, reassess and act.

For how many generations are we going to kick home ownership with resale potential, the main driver of generational wealth, down the road? Our neighbors need affordable housing that will put them on a good financial path, and they need it now.

Glenn Emanuel

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter

Click here to view more Letters to the Editor. Or submit a letter below.

Use the online form below

(*) Indicates required field

Dear Editor,

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Letter: More condos OK’d that most folks can’t afford

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up