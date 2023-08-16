Letter: Rent control here would help ease homelessness

With rents so unreasonably high, there needs to be rent control. Most local people do not make the three-times-the-rent income standard that real estate developers seem to have imposed. That is why we have so much homelessness. A right to a roof over one’s head should be part of the Constitution.

Priscilla Naile

Kailua

