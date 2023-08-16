Letter: Still waiting on charges in hit-and-run fatality

It has been six months since Mitchel Miyashiro walked into a police station and said, “I think you are looking for me,” after the car he was driving evidently killed Sara Yara as she walked across Kapiolani Boulevard. I spoke to the Prosecutor’s Office spokesman in February and was told, “We’re waiting for the police report.” Recently, I again called spokesman Brooks Baehr. The answer is the same six months later!

Mr. Miyashiro is still driving, 164 citations and growing.

Creighton Goldsmith

Nuuanu

