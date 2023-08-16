Off the news: Keep Maui (monetary) donations coming

Material donations made to support those affected by the Maui fires have been, literally, piling up. “The sheer volume of goods donated has begun to overwhelm some groups,” the state said in a news release.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who’s helping to coordinate distribution of donations on Maui, had this word to the akamai: Too much clothing already. Go to mauinuistrong.info for info on donations, volunteering or getting help.

Officials say cash donations are best, to reputable nonprofits including the Hawaii Community Foundation, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and Maui United Way.