comscore Off the news: Keep Maui (monetary) donations coming | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI STRONG Fund.
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Keep Maui (monetary) donations coming

  • Today
  • Updated 9:07 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Material donations made to support those affected by the Maui fires have been, literally, piling up. “The sheer volume of goods donated has begun to overwhelm some groups,” the state said in a news release.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who’s helping to coordinate distribution of donations on Maui, had this word to the akamai: Too much clothing already. Go to mauinuistrong.info for info on donations, volunteering or getting help.

Officials say cash donations are best, to reputable nonprofits including the Hawaii Community Foundation, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and Maui United Way.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Off the news: Balancing climate, affordability goals

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up