Kokua Line: FEMA tries to debunk rumors on wildfire aid

Question: I am reading in Honolulu about the FEMA hotel aid but friends on Maui who need it don’t seem to know about it, at least not the details. They are not in a shelter so I am not sure what information they are getting.

Answer: If you can reach your friends, let them know that they must register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to be eligible for Transitional Sheltering Assistance activated for survivors of the Maui wildfires, “allowing for short-term, emergency sheltering options in participating hotels,” according to the FEMA website devoted to its disaster relief efforts on Maui, fema.gov/disaster/4724.

Once a survivor has a FEMA registration ID for Hawaii DR-4724 and approval from FEMA to participate in the TSA program they can search for participating hotels at femaemergencyhotels.com. Survivors who don’t have telephone or internet access can apply in person with FEMA agents at American Red Cross shelters on Maui. Those with telephone service can call 800-621-3362.

This program pays for the room, tax and any pet fee upfront, so there’s no out-of-pocket expense for the survivor. Also inform your friends about FEMA’s Critical Needs Assistance program, which provides a $700 one-time payment per household for urgent needs such as food, water or medical supplies.

A week after the devastating fire, we continue to hear about survivors who aren’t fully aware of the FEMA aid or who are reluctant to engage with the federal agency. FEMA has posted a “rumor control” page that may reassure the latter. It says:

“Rumor: If I apply for disaster assistance, FEMA may confiscate my property or land if they deem it unlivable.

“Fact: This is not true. FEMA cannot seize your property or land. Applying for disaster assistance does not grant FEMA or the federal government authority or ownership of your property or land.

“When you apply for disaster assistance a FEMA inspector may be sent to verify the damage on your home. This is one of many factors reviewed to determine what kind of disaster assistance you may be eligible for. If the results of the inspection deem your home to be uninhabitable, that information is only used to determine the amount of FEMA assistance you may receive to make your home safe, sanitary and functional.

“Rumor: FEMA and the Red Cross are confiscating donations for Hawaii wildfire aid.

“Fact: This is not true. FEMA and the Red Cross are not seizing any donated items for Hawaii.

“FEMA coordinates with numerous nonprofit and voluntary organizations, including the Red Cross, to identify ways in which donations can be distributed effectively. During major disasters, it is very common that a large influx of donated items can actually hinder disaster response efforts. For that reason, we encourage people to consider donating cash to trusted organizations that are responding.”

The page urges people to learn more about volunteering and donations at fema.gov/disaster/recover/volunteer-donate, which explains why financial donations are best, how to make useful, timely in-kind contributions, and says that “used clothing is never needed.”

Read more at fema.gov/disaster/4724/rumor- control.

Mahalo

On Friday, Lucille from Mililani had just finished shopping at Sam’s Club when she saw me struggling at the curb trying to load a television into the rear seat of a Toyota Corolla. The box was inches too long. She volunteered to transport the TV in her hatchback out of her way to Moanalua Gardens. Such a kind heart, she then refused to come in for refreshment or accept gas money, saying she was just happy to help. Mahalo to Lucille. — IIF

