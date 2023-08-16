comscore On the Move: Jason Adaniya | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Jason Adaniya

  • Today
  • Jason Adaniya

    Jason Adaniya

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced a new hire:

>> Jason Adaniya has been hired as account executive of the commercial lines sales unit. Adaniya holds bachelor’s degrees in English and political science from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and a Juris Doctor from the UH William S. Richardson School of Law.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.

