On the Move: Jason Adaniya

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced a new hire:
>> Jason Adaniya has been hired as account executive of the commercial lines sales unit. Adaniya holds bachelor’s degrees in English and political science from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and a Juris Doctor from the UH William S. Richardson School of Law.
———
