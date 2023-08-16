Hawaiian Islanders lose in pool play

The OBRL Hawaiian Islanders lost to Eagle Pass, Texas, 4-2 on Tuesday for their first loss at the Babe Ruth 13U World Series in Glen Allen, Va.

Eli Iopa, Chace Hamada and Brevan Blackwell each had two hits for the Islanders, who fell to 2-1 in pool play.

Kanoa Naumu allowed one run over 2 2/3 innings of relief.

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Blackwell’s single, which scored Joichiro Anderson.

Eagle Pass scored three runs in the fifth on two run-scoring singles and a bases-loaded walk.

Eagle Pass went up 4-1 on an RBI single in the seventh.

In the bottom half, Iopa’s single scored Blackwell.

The Islanders will conclude pool play today at 1 p.m., against host Glen Allen, Va.