comscore Hawaiian Islanders lose in pool play | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI STRONG Fund.
Sports

Hawaiian Islanders lose in pool play

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The OBRL Hawaiian Islanders lost to Eagle Pass, Texas, 4-2 on Tuesday for their first loss at the Babe Ruth 13U World Series in Glen Allen, Va.

Eli Iopa, Chace Hamada and Brevan Blackwell each had two hits for the Islanders, who fell to 2-1 in pool play.

Kanoa Naumu allowed one run over 2 2/3 innings of relief.

The Islanders took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Blackwell’s single, which scored Joichiro Anderson.

Eagle Pass scored three runs in the fifth on two run-scoring singles and a bases-loaded walk.

Eagle Pass went up 4-1 on an RBI single in the seventh.

In the bottom half, Iopa’s single scored Blackwell.

The Islanders will conclude pool play today at 1 p.m., against host Glen Allen, Va.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Warriors lose safety, still uncertain about DT
Next Story
Scoreboard – August 16, 2023

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up