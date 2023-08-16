comscore Television and radio – August 16, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – August 16, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 9:01 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
tOday
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Angels at Rangers 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Brewers at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Regional coverage 4:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE world series
Czech Republic vs. Panama 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Nevada vs. Rhode Island 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Tokyo, Japan vs. Cuba 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Texas vs. Pennsylvania 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Golf
U.S. Amateur, round of 64 noon GOLF 30/216 86
Rugby: nrl
Cowboys vs. Sharks 11:30 p.m. FS2 NA/231 NA
SOCCER: FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP, SEMIFINALS
Australia vs. England midnight KHON 3 3
Australia vs. England (Spanish) midnight KFVE NA/22 13
SOCCER
UEFA Super Cup: Man. City vs. Sevilla 9 a.m. UNIP NA/35 NA
UEFA Super Cup: Man. City vs. Sevilla 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
CONCACAF Cent.: Sporting vs. Verdes noon FSP NA/231* NA
USL: Rio Grande Valley Toros at San Antonio 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
USL: Pittburgh Riverhounds at Orange County 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
CONCACAF Cent.: Xelajú vs. CAI 4 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
TENNIS
Western & Southern Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
Western & Southern Open 7 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Western & Southern Open 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
 
THURSDAY
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
Superstar Racing Experience Wheatland 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
BASEBALL: MLB
Mariners at Royals 8:10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Red Sox at Nationals (in progress) 11 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Mets at Cardinals 1:15 p.m. KHON 3 3
Diamondbacks at Padres 3:40 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA
Brewers at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
Curacao vs. Australia 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Washington vs. Maine 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Canada vs. Chinese Taipei 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
California vs. Ohio 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
Browns at Eagles 1:30 p.m. KHII 9 5
Browns at Eagles 1:30 p.m. NFLN NA/203 88
FOOTBALL: CFL
Elks at Tiger-Cats 1:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
GOLF
DP/LPGA: ISPS Handa World Invitational 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: BMW Championship 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
U.S Men’s Amateur, round of 16 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
CONCACAF Cent.: Motagua vs. Olancho 3:56 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*
TENNIS
Western & Southern Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
Western & Southern Open 7 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Western & Southern Open 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*  
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB: Rays at Giants 9:45 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Yankees at Braves 1:20 p.m. or JIP 1500-AM
 
THURSDAY
  TIME STATION
Women’s soccer: Utah Valley at Hawaii 7 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
