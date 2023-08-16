Television and radio – August 16, 2023

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|tOday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Regional coverage
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Regional coverage
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Angels at Rangers
|2 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Brewers at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Regional coverage
|4:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE world series
|Czech Republic vs. Panama
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Nevada vs. Rhode Island
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Tokyo, Japan vs. Cuba
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Texas vs. Pennsylvania
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Golf
|U.S. Amateur, round of 64
|noon
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Rugby: nrl
|Cowboys vs. Sharks
|11:30 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/231
|NA
|SOCCER: FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP, SEMIFINALS
|Australia vs. England
|midnight
|KHON
|3
|3
|Australia vs. England (Spanish)
|midnight
|KFVE
|NA/22
|13
|SOCCER
|UEFA Super Cup: Man. City vs. Sevilla
|9 a.m.
|UNIP
|NA/35
|NA
|UEFA Super Cup: Man. City vs. Sevilla
|9 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|CONCACAF Cent.: Sporting vs. Verdes
|noon
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|USL: Rio Grande Valley Toros at San Antonio
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|USL: Pittburgh Riverhounds at Orange County
|4 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|CONCACAF Cent.: Xelajú vs. CAI
|4 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|TENNIS
|Western & Southern Open
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|Western & Southern Open
|7 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Western & Southern Open
|1 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|THURSDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Superstar Racing Experience Wheatland
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Mariners at Royals
|8:10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Red Sox at Nationals (in progress)
|11 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Mets at Cardinals
|1:15 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Diamondbacks at Padres
|3:40 p.m.
|PADS
|NA/230
|NA
|Brewers at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
|Curacao vs. Australia
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Washington vs. Maine
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Canada vs. Chinese Taipei
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|California vs. Ohio
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
|Browns at Eagles
|1:30 p.m.
|KHII
|9
|5
|Browns at Eagles
|1:30 p.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203
|88
|FOOTBALL: CFL
|Elks at Tiger-Cats
|1:30 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|GOLF
|DP/LPGA: ISPS Handa World Invitational
|2 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: BMW Championship
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|U.S Men’s Amateur, round of 16
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|CONCACAF Cent.: Motagua vs. Olancho
|3:56 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241
|76*
|TENNIS
|Western & Southern Open
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|Western & Southern Open
|7 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Western & Southern Open
|2 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Rays at Giants
|9:45 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Yankees at Braves
|1:20 p.m. or JIP
|1500-AM
|THURSDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|Women’s soccer: Utah Valley at Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
Sports | TV Radio
Television and radio – August 16, 2023
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.Get It Now
Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.
Be the first to knowGet web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.