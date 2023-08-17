Letter: AMI calculations don’t add up to affordability

David Shapiro’s column in Sunday’s paper was well-researched and insightful (“When ‘affordable’ housing more resembles hard time,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 13). Likewise, Gary Hooser’s commentary was enlightening and accurate (“For developers it’s profits above all else,” Island Voices, Aug. 13).

About 15 years ago, I made an awkward attempt with my limited math skills to understand the area median income (AMI) code for “affordable housing.” Back then, according to my calculations, it meant that a couple with an AMI rating of 140% would need a combined income of $140,000 in order to buy or rent a home. Not only did that leave out anyone making a minimum wage, but also eliminated most of the middle class. No wonder island residents are looking elsewhere for affordable housing.

Also, if families are forced to work multiple jobs in order to afford shelter, what happens to family life? Dysfunction, and a collapse of community and moral character soon follow. The connection between the housing crisis and economic disparity is too big to ignore.

Since my clumsy math attempt 15 years ago, the formula for a healthy society hasn’t changed and our housing crisis has worsened.

John Heidel

Kailua

