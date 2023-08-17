comscore Letter: Protect Hawaii’s youth from flavored tobacco | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Protect Hawaii’s youth from flavored tobacco

  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 am
“When asked why they use tobacco, young people consistently say it is because they like the flavors,” said City Council Chair Tommy Waters.

However, Bill 46 now aims to ban flavored tobacco products (“Council floats ‘trigger ban’ on flavored tobacco,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 8). As a Punahou School freshman and state youth leader for the Coalition for a Tobacco-Free Hawaii Youth Council, I passionately support Bill 46 to protect the health of our keiki and future generations.

Shockingly, 97% of youth who smoke use a flavored product. Vaping can cause irreversible damage to the lungs and lead to life-threatening illnesses. Passing Bill 46 would not only discourage youth from vaping, but would also reduce health-care expenses, decrease our carbon footprint, and conserve scarce physical resources, making Hawaii a better place to live.

Luke Itomura

Aiea

