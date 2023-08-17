Letter: Rebuild Lahaina to be safer for generations

President Joe Biden just shuffled $6 billion for Iran for the return of five American prisoners. Maui could use that much money, and more, to rebuild its town. What if Lahaina had $6 billion — my my, how the rebuilding would move swiftly and Lahaina would once again be the pride of our state.

We have a chance to remake Lahaina in every way. Many of the lots there were crowded together, with illegal homes close together in many cases. Building materials were used that were noncode in many cases and certainly not fire-resistant.

Replotting the lots of Lahaina will make that district safer for future generations. Establish setbacks. What happened in Maui must never happen again in Hawaii. It’s the tragedy of the century.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

