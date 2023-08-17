Letter: Scrap Jones Act to allow help from foreign ships

Hawaii hurricane activity extends from June 1 to Nov. 30, and emergency supplies from the mainland are five days and 2,500 miles away.

It’s time to scrap the outdated 1920 Jones Act, which provides a monopoly to U.S.-flagged ships and crews and prevents foreign carriers from rushing relief supplies in times of extreme emergency, using every available cargo ship in the Pacific.

Our mute federal representatives blindly endorse the Jones Act instead of honoring and pledging their first allegiance to the people of Hawaii.

Since it will take many years to rebuild Maui, the clear choice, with a common sense of responsibility, would be to rely on any and all help and means available, from the nearby 15 foreign nations in the Pacific Rim.

Katarina Andersson

Ala Moana

