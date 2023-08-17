Letter: Stop dithering over how to control feral cats

I would like to weigh in on the side of culling the feral cat population. I use that word — rather than the ever-popular “euthanize” — advisedly. My sense is the widespread use of that particular euphemism is indicative of Hawaii’s dithering over a relatively straightforward process.

When I told an SPCA-leaning friend I thought we should cull this disruptive population, he informed me that studies have shown euthanizing stray cats doesn’t work. He assured me that trap-neuter-release programs have proved to be more effective.

I don’t doubt that for a minute. Euthanizing cats is an exercise in failure. Why? Because euthanizers hate what they’re doing. The very fact that we have chosen to “euthanize” cats assures us the practice is sordid and, accordingly, onerous.

Why is it that cat lovers speak proudly of cats killing mice but condemn those who kill cats? Let’s quite dithering and move on to the sort of program we would be using if feral dogs were meandering in our back yards.

Stephen Turner

Pacific Heights

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter