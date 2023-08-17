comscore Letter: Stop dithering over how to control feral cats | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI STRONG Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Stop dithering over how to control feral cats

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

I would like to weigh in on the side of culling the feral cat population. I use that word — rather than the ever-popular “euthanize” — advisedly. My sense is the widespread use of that particular euphemism is indicative of Hawaii’s dithering over a relatively straightforward process.

When I told an SPCA-leaning friend I thought we should cull this disruptive population, he informed me that studies have shown euthanizing stray cats doesn’t work. He assured me that trap-neuter-release programs have proved to be more effective.

I don’t doubt that for a minute. Euthanizing cats is an exercise in failure. Why? Because euthanizers hate what they’re doing. The very fact that we have chosen to “euthanize” cats assures us the practice is sordid and, accordingly, onerous.

Why is it that cat lovers speak proudly of cats killing mice but condemn those who kill cats? Let’s quite dithering and move on to the sort of program we would be using if feral dogs were meandering in our back yards.

Stephen Turner

Pacific Heights

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter

Click here to view more Letters to the Editor. Or submit a letter below.

Use the online form below

(*) Indicates required field

Dear Editor,

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Off the news: Keep Maui (monetary) donations coming

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up