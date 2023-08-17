Off The News: Bidens to visit fire-ravaged Lahaina

Hawaii has welcomed many U.S. presidents over the years, mostly under upbeat circumstances.
But it will be a somber visit on Monday, when President Joe Biden and the first lady tour fire-devastated Lahaina. The timing of Biden’s arrival is appropriate, to have allowed time and space for the arduous and grim task of retrieving victims.
Bolstering his pledge that Hawaii would get “everything” that’s needed in federal aid, Biden on Wednesday authorized 100% federal coverage of the state’s costliest 30 days of recovery, up from the usual 75%.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.