Off The News: Signs of life for Lahaina’s banyan tree

Lahaina’s beloved, 150-year-old banyan was critically burned by the devastating Maui fires. But hope remains that the tree has not been lost.

Live tissue remains under the bark, which does not appear to be charred or cracked on the trunk or most aerial roots. A protective fence has been raised around the massive tree, which shades nearly three-fourths of an acre, and a daily watering program begun.

Many are pulling for its survival: Planted in 1873, when Hawaii was ruled by its native monarchy, the tree is a symbol of Lahaina’s history, but also of a shared community.