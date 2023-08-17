Symphony, local stars come together for Maui

The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra and a star-studded roster of Hawaii recording artists will be taking the stage Sunday to raise money for relief efforts in the wake of the Maui wildfires.

“Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui” will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. on the Great Lawn at Bishop Museum.

Paula Fuga, Pure Heart, Jerry Santos, Raiatea Helm, Anuhea, Del Beazley, Kolohe Kai, Kamaka Kukona, Napua Silva, Iwalani Apo, Kimie Miner and three of the founding members of the Hawaiian Style Band are the stars who will be sharing their music and aloha for the people of Maui.

The concert will be live­streamed on mele.com, facebooklive.com and on all local television news stations.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will be distributed to Maui wildfire victims and their communities through Maui United Way, the Hawai‘i Community Foundation, the Hawai‘i People’s Fund, the Ke Ali‘i Pauahi Foundation and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

Tickets are $20. Visit mauiola.org.