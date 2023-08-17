Islanders win big at 13U World Series

The OBRL Hawaiian Islanders beat host and previously undefeated Glen Allen, Va., 11-2 on the final day of pool play Wednesday at the Babe Ruth 13U World Series in Glen Allen, Va.

The Islanders, Glen Allen and Eagle Pass, Texas, all finished 3-1 in the five-team American Pool.

The Islanders finished second in the pool based on the runs allowed tiebreaker and will play a championship bracket quarterfinal game today at 1 p.m. against Co-County, Idaho.

Against Glen Allen, the Islanders’ Brevan Blackwell scored twice and drove in three runs, and Eli Iopa and Levi Perry each drove in two.

Cole Andrus pitched five innings and Peyton Shimokawa worked two hitless innings for the Islanders, who trailed 2-0 after one inning.

Hawaii tennis team earns spirit award

Hawaii earned the Team Spirit Award at the U.S. Tennis Association’s Boys 16s and 18s Battle of the Sections earlier this month. All 17 sections and the USTA umpires and referees voted for the award.

The national event, played at Notre Dame, Ind., and previously called Zonals, returned last year after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Hawaii went 2-2 last year and 1-3 this year, including a loss to eventual champion Southern, made up of players from nine states. Its win came against the Southwest team, from New Mexico and Arizona.

Hawaii’s team was made up of Sibby Rodi, Brandon Ramos, Tanner Ige and Iori Furahata (18s), and Bryan Assi, Kawelo Tsuneyoshi, Glen Ngo and Bradley Hirahata (16s).

Assi, a Hilo High sophomore, also reached the fourth round of the USTA 16 National Championships in Kalamazoo, Mich. Assi, seeded 33rd, upset the No. 17 seed in the third round.

Hawaii’s girls played at the 16s and 18s Battle of the Sections in Claremont, Calif. They lost all four matches, including 7-5 losses to the Northern and Pacific Northwest Sections.

Karli Vo, Jariahlyn Rhoades, Maggie Hoe and Chloe Takahashi (18s), and Ashley Kurizaki, Jada Ogawa, Katarina Brajovic and Logan Tom (16s) competed for Hawaii.

UH volleyball’s Saturday practice open

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team will hold an “Open Practice/Green-White Scrimmage” on Saturday at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The free event is open to the public and starts at 1 p.m.

Fans must enter through the arena’s security entrance located on the first floor on the makai side of the arena. There will be no food or drinks available or allowed.

The Rainbow Wahine, who finished 22-7 last year, open the season Aug. 25 against Northwestern in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.

Hawaii has nine returnees, including Big West Player of the Year Amber Igiede.

Chaminade baseball team adds 22 players

Chaminade baseball coach Chad Konishi announced a second set of recruits for the 2024 team on Wednesday.

The Silverswords are resurrecting the baseball program after having not played since 1981.

The 22 new recruits are Derek Augenstein (C/1B), Jaren Banis (C), Zac Brown (RHP), Sebastian Castro (LHP), Chopper Correia (RHP), Joseph Cossette (RHP), Joe DuCoeur (C), Mac Elske (RHP), Kia‘i Kawai (OF), Caleb Kim (SS), Haruki Kitazaki (OF), Cato Kleinman (INF), Casey Kudell (INF), Aydan Lobetos (OF), Safea Mauai (INF), Jacob-Thomas “JT” Navyac (P/SS), Matthew Orozco (RHP), Ace Perry (OF), Josh Regalla (OF/1B), Ryan Ruch (OF/LHP), Brayden Wells (LHP) and Mac Zawistoski (LHP).

Banis, Kawai and Lobetos attended Kamehameha, Kim went to Christian Academy (Pac-Five), Perry prepped at University High (Pac-Five), Mauai went to Waiakea and played for UH, and Navyac graduated from Saint Louis.

The first 19 recruits were announced in early June.

Silversword women’s soccer adds 11

Chaminade women’s soccer coach Michelle Richardson announced the addition of 11 players for the 2023 season.

The players are Breylyn-May Bactista (midfielder; Mililani High), Delaney Buntin (forward; Pima Community College in Arizona), Kylie Ifuku (midfielder; Kaiser High), Kenna Kiefer (forward/midfielder; Cienega High in Arizona), Lily Leano (defender; Hawaii Baptist Academy/Pac-Five), Kaila Levoit (defender; Golden West College in California), Shaley Mercado (forward; Kaiser High), Giselle Montiforte (defender; Hart High in California), Kierra Reid (midfielder/defender; Dixie High School in Utah), Brynn Shimabukuro (midfielder; Aiea High and South Dakota State) and Alexys Taira (defender; Pearl City High).

The Silverswords open the season with a scrimmage against Multnomah on Monday.

UHM and UHH soccer make the grade

The University of Hawaii’s Manoa and Hilo women’s soccer teams were announced Wednesday as United Soccer Coaches College Team Academic Award winners for the 2022-23 academic year.

The Rainbow Wahine had a 3.64 cumulative GPA, while the Vulcans maintained a 3.53 GPA.

To qualify, teams needed to have a GPA of 3.0 or higher.