Prep preview: Other top prep games this week

Milikan (Long Beach, Calif.) at No. 1 Punahou

Friday, 3 p.m.

The Rams (0-0) were 5-7 last year, including a 4-1 record in the Moore League (CIF). Milikan is classified in Division 4.

Four starters return to Milikan’s offensive line, and senior Ryan Pellum is a two-way star. Ethaniah Steffany, Riley Tuggle and Matt Robinson lead the defense.

Punahou (1-0) is coming off a 21-14 comeback over No. 3 Mililani. Ty McCutcheon passed for 255 yards and two TDs with one interception. Astin Hange resumed his big-play production with seven receptions for 192 yards and a TD.

Running backs Ala‘i Williams (72 rushing yards) and Iosepa Lyman were key contributors as Punahou ran the ball 28 times. Lyman’s versatility as a pass catcher is problematic for defenses.

Leilehua at Moanalua

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

On paper, this is a matchup between a D-I team, Leilehua, and an Open squad, Moanalua. On the gridiron, both are simply quality programs. Coach Mark Kurisu guided Leilehua (1-0) to a 19-7 nonconference win over Kailua last weekend. Hanohano Plunkett passed for 186 yards, two TDs and one pick, while Timothy Arnold was his most productive playmaker with eight catches for 110 yards with two TDs.

The Mules ran the ball 31 times while Plunkett was 14-for-26 through the air.

First-year head coach Andrew Manley went back to the lab with his team (0-1) after a 51-7 nonleague loss to Kamehameha. Second-year starting QB Tayden-Evan Kaawa threw two interceptions as Na Menehune offense continues to evolve after the departure of standout WR Eric Stephens to Waipahu.

‘Iolani-Farrington canceled

The game between ‘Iolani and Farrington scheduled for 3 p.m. at ‘Iolani on Saturday has been canceled, according the coaches of both teams.

Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser