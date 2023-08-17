Scoreboard – August 17, 2023

CALENDAR
Today
FOOTBALL
High school, non-league: Kalaheo at Waialua, 7 p.m.; Lincoln (Calif.) at Waianae, 8:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, Houston Christian vs. Gonzaga, 4 p.m.;
Utah Valley vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
High school, non-league: Millikan (Calif.) at Punahou, 3 p.m.; Pearl City at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kaimuki at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.
