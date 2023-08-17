comscore Television and radio – August 17, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – August 17, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 10:04 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
Superstar Racing Experience Wheatland 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
BASEBALL: MLB
Mariners at Royals 8:10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Red Sox at Nationals (in progress) 11 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Mets at Cardinals 1:15 p.m. KHON 3 3
Diamondbacks at Padres 3:40 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA
Brewers at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
Curacao vs. Australia 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Washington vs. Maine 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Canada vs. Chinese Taipei 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
California vs. Ohio 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
Browns at Eagles 1:30 p.m. KHII 9 5
Browns at Eagles 1:30 p.m. NFLN NA/203 88
FOOTBALL: CFL
Elks at Tiger-Cats 1:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
GOLF
DP/LPGA: ISPS Handa World Invitational 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: BMW Championship 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
U.S Men’s Amateur, round of 16 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
CONCACAF Cent.: Motagua vs. Olancho 3:56 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*
TENNIS
Western & Southern Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
Western & Southern Open 7 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Western & Southern Open 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*  
FRIDAY
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING
ARCA Menards Watkins Glen 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: MLB
Royals at Cubs 8:20 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Rays at Angels 3:38 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Diamondbacks at Padres 3:40 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA
Marlins at Dodgers 4:10 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
Panama vs. Venezuela 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Rhode Island vs. Tennessee 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Tokyo, Japan vs. Mexico 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Texas vs. North Dakota 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
BASKETBALL: USA MEN’S SHOWCASE
United States vs. Greece 6 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
Panthers at Giants 1 p.m. NFLN NA/203 88
FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL
Leilehua at Moanalua 7:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
Pearl City at Kaiser 7:30 p.m. XCAST 17 NA
GOLF
DP/LPGA: ISPS Handa World Invitational 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: BMW Championship 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
U.S Men’s Amateur, quarterfinals noon GOLF 30/216 86
Champions: Shaw Charity Classic*** 3 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
SOCCER: FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP, THIRD PLACE
Sweden vs. Australia 10 p.m. KHON 3 3
SOCCER
Saudi: Al-Nassr vs. Al-Taawoun 7:45 a.m. FS2 NA/241 76*
Italian: Bari vs. Palermo 8:25 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
English: Nottingham Fort. vs. Sheffield Utd. 8:45 a.m. USA 29/555 123
French: Metz vs. Marseille 8:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Canadian: Valour vs. Atletico Ottawa 2 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*
Mexican: Juarez vs. Guadalajara 5 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76*
TENNIS
Western & Southern Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
Western & Southern Open 7 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Western & Southern Open 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships Budapest 11 p.m. CNBC NA/116 176
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
Women’s soccer: Utah Valley at Hawaii 7 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
 
FRIDAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Red Sox at Yankees 1:05 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
MLB: Giants at Braves 1:20 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Rays at Angels 3:38 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
High school football: Leilehua at Moanalua 7:30 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
