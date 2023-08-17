Television and radio – August 17, 2023

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Superstar Racing Experience Wheatland
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Mariners at Royals
|8:10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Red Sox at Nationals (in progress)
|11 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Mets at Cardinals
|1:15 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Diamondbacks at Padres
|3:40 p.m.
|PADS
|NA/230
|NA
|Brewers at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
|Curacao vs. Australia
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Washington vs. Maine
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Canada vs. Chinese Taipei
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|California vs. Ohio
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
|Browns at Eagles
|1:30 p.m.
|KHII
|9
|5
|Browns at Eagles
|1:30 p.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203
|88
|FOOTBALL: CFL
|Elks at Tiger-Cats
|1:30 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|GOLF
|DP/LPGA: ISPS Handa World Invitational
|2 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: BMW Championship
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|U.S Men’s Amateur, round of 16
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|CONCACAF Cent.: Motagua vs. Olancho
|3:56 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241
|76*
|TENNIS
|Western & Southern Open
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|Western & Southern Open
|7 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Western & Southern Open
|2 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|FRIDAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|ARCA Menards Watkins Glen
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Royals at Cubs
|8:20 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Regional coverage
|3:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Rays at Angels
|3:38 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Diamondbacks at Padres
|3:40 p.m.
|PADS
|NA/230
|NA
|Marlins at Dodgers
|4:10 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
|Panama vs. Venezuela
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Rhode Island vs. Tennessee
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Tokyo, Japan vs. Mexico
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Texas vs. North Dakota
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: USA MEN’S SHOWCASE
|United States vs. Greece
|6 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|FOOTBALL: NFL PRESEASON
|Panthers at Giants
|1 p.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203
|88
|FOOTBALL: HIGH SCHOOL
|Leilehua at Moanalua
|7:30 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|Pearl City at Kaiser
|7:30 p.m.
|XCAST
|17
|NA
|GOLF
|DP/LPGA: ISPS Handa World Invitational
|2 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: BMW Championship
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|U.S Men’s Amateur, quarterfinals
|noon
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Champions: Shaw Charity Classic***
|3 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|Professional Fighters League
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|SOCCER: FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP, THIRD PLACE
|Sweden vs. Australia
|10 p.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|SOCCER
|Saudi: Al-Nassr vs. Al-Taawoun
|7:45 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/241
|76*
|Italian: Bari vs. Palermo
|8:25 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|English: Nottingham Fort. vs. Sheffield Utd.
|8:45 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|French: Metz vs. Marseille
|8:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Canadian: Valour vs. Atletico Ottawa
|2 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241
|76*
|Mexican: Juarez vs. Guadalajara
|5 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241
|76*
|TENNIS
|Western & Southern Open
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|Western & Southern Open
|7 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Western & Southern Open
|1 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|TRACK AND FIELD
|World Championships Budapest
|11 p.m.
|CNBC
|NA/116
|176
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|Women’s soccer: Utah Valley at Hawaii
|7 p.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
|FRIDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Red Sox at Yankees
|1:05 p.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
|MLB: Giants at Braves
|1:20 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Rays at Angels
|3:38 p.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
|High school football: Leilehua at Moanalua
|7:30 p.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
