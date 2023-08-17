Wahine soccer has experience on its side as season opens

The University of Hawaii soccer team opens the 2023 season with experience, technical ability and, perhaps, an experimental formation.

In the past decade, the Rainbow Wahine have used a 4-3-3 formation, a three-forward system head coach Michele “Bud” Nagamine learned while playing under Jerry Smith at Santa Clara. But with a deep midfield, Nagamine is considering sliding into a 4-4-2 for tonight’s opener against Utah Valley in the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff at Waipi‘o Peninsula Soccer Stadium. First kick is at 7 p.m.

“We have to see what the other team has,” Nagamine said. “In the preseason, there’s not a lot of film out on anybody. We’re going to take things in stride, but we’re prepared for two formations.”

An extra midfielder might help the Wahine counter the Wolverines’ past tactic of swarming to the ball while narrowing the passing outlets.

“They’re known as a high-pressure team,” Nagamine said. “They have good size. Their m.o. is they will swarm you. When they win the ball, they’ll go. They’re going to possess and knock it around like nobody’s business. They use all their lines. They’ve got good intensity. We worked on that, but it’s so hard to replicate the pressure in a training environment.”

UH’s 10 returning starters combined to score 14 of the 15 Wahine goals last season. Amber Gilbert, Krista Peterson and Kelci Sumida provided speed and pace up front. “We’ve got a really deep midfield so we might change things up a little there,” Nagamine said.

Mia Foster, a junior who began her college career at Cal State Fullerton, can be used as a defensive midfielder or as the box-to-box connector.

“She has that intensity about her, but doesn’t take herself too seriously,” Nagamine said of Foster.

Defenders Jacey Jicha and Eve Bleam are the anchors of the back line. “Eve is a sophomore, but even though she’s young, she brought in a ton of of experience coming from a very competitive club environment,” Nagamine said of Bleam, who played 808 of a possible 810 minutes in the final nine matches last season.

Goaltender Sophie Augustin, who was limited to four matches because of a broken eye bone, has returned to full health, sort of. In the first week of training, she suffered a broken ring finger on her left hand. Augustin, who will start tonight, provides unabashed energy in front of the net.

“She’s a beast,” Nagamine said of the native of Bavaria. “She’ll put herself out there every single time. She’s one of the hardest workers we have. She’s one of those players you have to tell: ‘you do not need to train anymore.’ She’s always looking for ways to get better and improve. She’s a coach’s dream. She works, works, works.”

Augustin was a forward until she was 14 and her club needed a goalkeeper. “I offered to be in goal, and I fell in love. Just being able to dive and be aggressive out of the box. I think it’s amazing to have a ball coming 80 mph shot at you; maybe a little bit of insanity, as well. You get used to it.”

OUTRIGGER

SOCCER KICKOFF

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium

>> When: Today and Sunday

>> Teams: Hawaii, Houston Christian, Gonzaga, Utah Valley

Schedule

>> Today: Houston Christian vs. Gonzaga, 4:30 p.m. Hawaii vs. Utah Valley, 7 p.m.

>> Sunday: Utah Valley vs. Houston Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Hawai’i vs. Gonzaga, 4 p.m.

>> Radio: Thursday’s UH match, 1420-AM/ 92.7-FM

>> TV: None