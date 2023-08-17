comscore Wahine soccer has experience on its side as season opens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI STRONG Fund.
Sports

Wahine soccer has experience on its side as season opens

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 1 Wahine head coach Michele Nagamine talked to her player on the first day of practice on Aug. 1.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / AUG. 1

    Wahine head coach Michele Nagamine talked to her player on the first day of practice on Aug. 1.

The University of Hawaii soccer team opens the 2023 season with experience, technical ability and, perhaps, an experimental formation.

In the past decade, the Rainbow Wahine have used a 4-3-3 formation, a three-forward system head coach Michele “Bud” Nagamine learned while playing under Jerry Smith at Santa Clara. But with a deep midfield, Nagamine is considering sliding into a 4-4-2 for tonight’s opener against Utah Valley in the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff at Waipi‘o Peninsula Soccer Stadium. First kick is at 7 p.m.

“We have to see what the other team has,” Nagamine said. “In the preseason, there’s not a lot of film out on anybody. We’re going to take things in stride, but we’re prepared for two formations.”

An extra midfielder might help the Wahine counter the Wolverines’ past tactic of swarming to the ball while narrowing the passing outlets.

“They’re known as a high-pressure team,” Nagamine said. “They have good size. Their m.o. is they will swarm you. When they win the ball, they’ll go. They’re going to possess and knock it around like nobody’s business. They use all their lines. They’ve got good intensity. We worked on that, but it’s so hard to replicate the pressure in a training environment.”

UH’s 10 returning starters combined to score 14 of the 15 Wahine goals last season. Amber Gilbert, Krista Peterson and Kelci Sumida provided speed and pace up front. “We’ve got a really deep midfield so we might change things up a little there,” Nagamine said.

Mia Foster, a junior who began her college career at Cal State Fullerton, can be used as a defensive midfielder or as the box-to-box connector.

“She has that intensity about her, but doesn’t take herself too seriously,” Nagamine said of Foster.

Defenders Jacey Jicha and Eve Bleam are the anchors of the back line. “Eve is a sophomore, but even though she’s young, she brought in a ton of of experience coming from a very competitive club environment,” Nagamine said of Bleam, who played 808 of a possible 810 minutes in the final nine matches last season.

Goaltender Sophie Augustin, who was limited to four matches because of a broken eye bone, has returned to full health, sort of. In the first week of training, she suffered a broken ring finger on her left hand. Augustin, who will start tonight, provides unabashed energy in front of the net.

“She’s a beast,” Nagamine said of the native of Bavaria. “She’ll put herself out there every single time. She’s one of the hardest workers we have. She’s one of those players you have to tell: ‘you do not need to train anymore.’ She’s always looking for ways to get better and improve. She’s a coach’s dream. She works, works, works.”

Augustin was a forward until she was 14 and her club needed a goalkeeper. “I offered to be in goal, and I fell in love. Just being able to dive and be aggressive out of the box. I think it’s amazing to have a ball coming 80 mph shot at you; maybe a little bit of insanity, as well. You get used to it.”

OUTRIGGER

SOCCER KICKOFF

At Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium

>> When: Today and Sunday

>> Teams: Hawaii, Houston Christian, Gonzaga, Utah Valley

Schedule

>> Today: Houston Christian vs. Gonzaga, 4:30 p.m. Hawaii vs. Utah Valley, 7 p.m.

>> Sunday: Utah Valley vs. Houston Christian, 1:30 p.m.; Hawai’i vs. Gonzaga, 4 p.m.

>> Radio: Thursday’s UH match, 1420-AM/ 92.7-FM

>> TV: None

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Warrior wideouts McBride, Perry provide size, athleticism
Next Story
Scoreboard – August 17, 2023

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up