Letter: Drugs and guns are OK, but not abortion drug?

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans has decreed that, just because you use drugs that are illegal, you cannot be denied the right to own (and carry) a gun.

How are you going to steal the money to pay for the drugs without a gun, right?

The same three conservative, male justices recently decreed that the availability of a respected abortion drug must be limited.

So much for logic and/or legality.

Thomas Luna

McCully

