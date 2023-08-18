Letter: Government ineptness caused Lahaina disaster

Having lived in Hawaii in multiple decades since the early 1970s, for years at a time, including on Maui, I know the islands well.

In my opinion, the disaster in Lahaina was not the result of climate change (which is a genuine and troubling phenomena), nor a fire hurricane. It is the result of decades of government incompetence, enabled by a lackadaisical, complacent, asleep-at-the-switch mentality.

Even schoolchildren can tell you it’s insanity to allow the flora-based fuel stockpile to grow to such risk-inviting levels. I trust the good citizens of Hawaii will not accept the whipping-boy excuses now being promulgated, as they are a rank insult to the intelligence of the public.

Let’s all, in Hawaii and elsewhere, honor the memory of the hundred-plus persons we’ve lost by looking in the mirror, searching our souls, and then doing what it takes to make sure such a catastrophe never happens again.

Robert Akscyn

Pittsburgh, Pa.

