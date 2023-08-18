Letter: Green right to propose land sale moratorium

Gov. Josh Green is showing leadership by suggesting a moratorium on selling land in Lahaina until a master plan determines how that community can best be rebuilt in order to attract tourists while maintaining the character of what Lahaina was.

Stephen Raynor

Richardson, Texas

