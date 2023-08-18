Letter: Let things settle before filing major lawsuits

Less than a week after the tragic fires on Maui, all of Hawaii is feeling the loss and feeling the pain of those who have suffered the most.

Clearly there were problems in the evacuations, warnings, infrastructure and more. All these things and more, in time, need investigation and review.

However, this is the time to help people recover in every way possible.

I’m not sure that the major lawsuits just filed serve that purpose in any way (“Attorneys aim to make Hawaiian Electric pay for Maui disaster,” Star- Advertiser, Aug. 14).

Let the dust, the ash and the misery settle a bit.

There will be time for lawyering in days ahead.

Daniel Smith

Hawaii Kai

