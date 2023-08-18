Letter: Now is not the time to sue Hawaiian Electric

What is wrong with the lawyers and people filing lawsuits against Hawaiian Electric (“Attorneys aim to make Hawaiian Electric pay for Maui disaster,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 14)? Thinking only of themselves? With all the devastation on Maui, the lawsuits will bankrupt Hawaiian Electric. Then what?
The state (except Kauai) is not prepared to keep the electricity flowing for years to come for millions of people. So the result will be no lights, no communications, business and airports unable to operate, no pumps running — leading to sewage backups, no flowing water, no gasoline fill-ups and more. In short, chaos for all of us.
Hold off on any lawsuits until the real cause of the fire is determined, and after that, limit the scope of any lawsuits so the rest of us who live in this state do not have to face devastation far worse than on Maui.
Frank Lutz
Moiliili
