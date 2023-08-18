Letter: Sirens warn of fire as well as tsunamis

Maui appreciates Gov. Josh Green’s help, but his response to the question about evacuation sirens is condescending.

“Typically when sirens go off, they’re for tsunami warnings … and people, historically, would immediately go upcountry. I’m not saying we shouldn’t have warning signs, of course we should. But it’s a lot more complicated than that,” said Green, as reported by NPR.

The governor is incorrect. Maui residents in Lahaina understand that during brush fire season, during hurricane winds, that the sirens warn of fire. We’ve had many unnecessary wildfires on Maui since the end of sugar cane, due to irresponsible land management. And yes, there should have been a warning. It’s not more complicated than that.

What’s complicated is understanding why county officials allowed corporate landowners to endanger the island by not clearing grassy “fuel” that was considered “high risk” by both Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Co. and the county.

The men, women and children who died an unwarranted horrific death need to be honored, which requires justice and accountability. That’s not complicated to understand.

Christopher Fishkin

Kihei, Maui

