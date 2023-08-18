comscore Off The News: Benefit concerts to aid Maui relief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Benefit concerts to aid Maui relief

  • Today
  • Updated 8:00 pm
Hawaii’s musical artists have stepped up to offer benefit concerts for those harmed by the devastating Maui wildfires. Two this weekend will be livestreamed, with donations accepted online:

>> On Saturday, the “Wiwo‘ole Maui Benefit Concert” will be livestreamed at kaainamomona.org, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. from the Grand Wailea Maui; performers include Kalani Pe‘a, Amy Hanaiali‘i and hula halau.

>> On Sunday, “Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui” includes the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, Paula Fuga, Pure Heart, Jerry Santos, Raiatea Helm and Anuhea performing live, 5 to 9 p.m. at Bishop Museum and live­streamed on mele.com. For tickets, $20, go to mauiola.org.

