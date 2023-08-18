Off The News: Benefit concerts to aid Maui relief

Hawaii’s musical artists have stepped up to offer benefit concerts for those harmed by the devastating Maui wildfires. Two this weekend will be livestreamed, with donations accepted online:

>> On Saturday, the “Wiwo‘ole Maui Benefit Concert” will be livestreamed at kaainamomona.org, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. from the Grand Wailea Maui; performers include Kalani Pe‘a, Amy Hanaiali‘i and hula halau.

>> On Sunday, “Maui Ola: A Benefit Concert for Maui” includes the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra, Paula Fuga, Pure Heart, Jerry Santos, Raiatea Helm and Anuhea performing live, 5 to 9 p.m. at Bishop Museum and live­streamed on mele.com. For tickets, $20, go to mauiola.org.