Off The News: Improving neighborhood board system

For 50 years, Oahu’s Neighborhood Board System has brought together civic-minded residents who meet monthly to try to make their communities better. The city-run system of 33 neighborhood boards help gather residents’ input and participation in projects and decisions that directly affect them.

It’s a good system, but like anything else, can always be improved — especially when noting that 70% of races for neighborhood board members typically go uncontested. Share your input on how the system could be improved or otherwise refreshed at a 1 p.m. Saturday meeting at New Life Church Honolulu, 1152 Smith St.