Off The News: Improving neighborhood board system

For 50 years, Oahu’s Neighborhood Board System has brought together civic-minded residents who meet monthly to try to make their communities better. The city-run system of 33 neighborhood boards help gather residents’ input and participation in projects and decisions that directly affect them.
It’s a good system, but like anything else, can always be improved — especially when noting that 70% of races for neighborhood board members typically go uncontested. Share your input on how the system could be improved or otherwise refreshed at a 1 p.m. Saturday meeting at New Life Church Honolulu, 1152 Smith St.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.