Kokua Line: Is SNAP waiver statewide?

Question: Regarding the SNAP waiver, is that only on Maui? Some people who survived the Lahaina fire have already moved in with relatives in Honolulu and will be using their EBT cards on Oahu.

Answer: No, the waiver applies to all of Hawaii’s counties, allowing low-income people to use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to buy hot prepared foods from grocery stores and other authorized SNAP food retailers, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Serv­ice. Before the waiver, beneficiaries could use SNAP to buy many types of foods, including fresh foods, frozen foods and canned goods, but not hot foods that were ready to eat.

With so many Maui households displaced, living in shelters, hotel rooms, on the beach, or with friends and family, they can’t cook at home. The waiver, which is effective through Sept. 14, is intended to make it easier for them to get a hot meal.

“We encourage all authorized SNAP retail food stores in (Hawaii, Honolulu, Kalawao, Kauai and Maui counties) to post a special notice in the store letting SNAP customers know that they can use their SNAP benefits to purchase hot foods and, where practical, may remain on the premises to consume those foods. Thank you for your assistance in aiding those impacted by the recent wildfires,” the FNS said in a notice issued Wednesday.

Like other foods purchased with SNAP, hot foods purchased with SNAP during the waiver period are not subject to sales tax, it said.

In Hawaii, monthly SNAP benefits are delivered through debit cards called the Electronic Benefits Transfer Card, also known as the EBT or Kokua card.

SNAP benefits cannot be used to buy alcoholic beverages, including beer or wine, tobacco, pet foods, vitamins, or non-food items sold at grocery stores, such as soap and household supplies, according to Hawaii’s Department of Human Serv­ices. For more information, go to https://human services.hawaii.gov/.

Q: I heard some official say the federal government had authorized 100% for disaster relief. What does that mean?

A: President Joe Biden “authorized the federal cost share to be increased from 75% to 100% for 30 days within the first 120 days of the state’s choosing. The major disaster declaration made federal funding available for debris removal and emergency protective measures in Maui County and assistance for emergency protective measures for Hawaii County,” according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The disaster period began Aug. 8.

Pali night work

Night work will begin on Pali Highway from Vineyard Boulevard to the Wylie Street Interchange on Sunday. “The roadwork dates have slightly changed to occur on Monday nights through Friday nights, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., weekly. Sunday nights will be reserved for emergency work or for rescheduled work caused by rainouts,” the state Department of Transportation said in a news release Thursday.

“During the week of Aug. 21, motorists can expect up to two lane closures in the Kailua-bound direction from Vineyard Boulevard to Wylie Street. The Pauoa Road on-ramp and the Pacific Heights Road off-ramp will be closed during this time,” it said.

Night work in this area is expected to be completed by the end of November, weather permitting, the news release said.

Mahalo

Two weeks ago we were involved in a car accident by Wilson school/park. We were transporting three special needs athletes following their practice. The neighbors immediately came to our assistance, providing chairs and water, and the police and first responders were on the scene immediately. Everyone was kind and extremely efficient. Fortunately no one was seriously injured. So much Aloha! — Val and Art