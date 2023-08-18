comscore On the Move: Christine Chang and David Okamoto | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
On the Move: Christine Chang and David Okamoto

  Today
Chief Investment Officer magazine has named Christine Chang and David Okamoto of the Hawaii state Employees’ Retirement System to its Class of 2023 NextGens list, among 26 nationwide who stand to become chief investment officers in the future.

Chang is an investment officer for Diversifying Strategies and Responsible Investing who joined ERS in 2022, and has also been named by Institutional Investor magazine as one of 14 on its 2023 Rising Stars list.

Okamoto is an investment officer for Credit &Illiquid Diversifying Strategies, who joined ERS in 2019.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.

