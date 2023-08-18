Islanders toss no-hitter at World Series

Eli Iopa and Kanoa Naumu combined on a no-hitter and the OBRL Hawaiian Islanders scored its runs in the sixth inning without the benefit of a hit in a 2-0 victory over Co-County, Idaho, on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Babe Ruth 13U World Series in Glen Allen, Va.

Iopa walked one, hit three batters, struck out seven and threw 92 pitches over 6 1/3 innings. Naumu, who walked one, retired the final two batters for the save.

The Islanders (4-1) will play Altoona, Pa., in a semifinal game today at 1 p.m.

The only trouble Iopa got into was in the top of the sixth when Co-County had runners at first and second with one out, but a fly out and ground out retired the side.

The first three hitters in the Islanders’ sixth reached on errors. Naumu got aboard on an error by the Co-County right fielder and Cole Andrus reached on an error by the pitcher on a bunt. Levi Perry bunted to the third baseman and an error allowed Naumu to score and advance two runners into scoring position. Perry later stole home for the second run of the inning.

UH soccer plays to 1-1 tie with Utah Valley

Amber Gilbert scored at 83:41 as the Hawaii women’s soccer team tied Utah Valley 1-1 in the season opener for both teams Thursday at the Outrigger Soccer Kickoff at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

The Wolverines took a 1-0 lead at 58:50 on a goal by Faith Webber off an assist from Ruby Hladek.

The Rainbow Wahine’s Sophie Augustin made six saves, including a pair in the final seconds, and the Wolverines’ Idalia Serrano had four.

In the earlier game, Gonzaga beat Houston Christian 3-0.

UHH home sporting events available online

Hawaii Hilo men’s and women’s soccer games and women’s volleyball matches played at home will be available live online through Out of the Sea Media Arts during the fall 2023 season.

The schedule will feature nine men’s soccer matches, 10 women’s soccer games and 10 women’s volleyball matches.

Each sporting event will be available for $10 with season packages offered at a 25 percent discount.

Links for individual events will be posted on each sports team’s respective schedule page.

The service is free for Hawaii Hilo students.