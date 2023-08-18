Scoreboard – August 18, 2023

CALENDAR
Today
FOOTBALL
High school, non-league: Millikan (Calif.) at Punahou, 3 p.m.; Pearl City at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kaimuki at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
High school, non-league: Aiea vs.
Campbell at Kapolei, 4 p.m.; McKinley vs. Kalani, 6 p.m. at Kaiser; Damien at Nanakuli, 6 p.m. Saint Louis at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.; Radford at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.; Kailua at
Mililani, 6:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Little League World Series
At Williamsport, Pa.
Double Elimination
Thursday
Game 5: Willemstad (Curacao) 2, Sydney
(Australia) 1
Game 6: Seattle (Wash.) 10, Gray (Maine),
0, 4 inn.
Game 7: Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei) 6,
Regina (Saskatchewan) 0
Game 8: El Segundo (Calif.) 4, New
Albany (Ohio) 3 (final score through four
innings; inclement weather)
Today
Game 9: Santiago de Veraguas (Panama)
vs. Maracaibo (Venezuela), 7 a.m.
Game 10: Smithfield (R.I.) vs. Nolensville
(Tenn.), 9 a.m.
Game 11: Tokyo (Japan) vs. Tijuana
(Mexico), 11 a.m.
Game 12: Needville (Texas) vs. Fargo (N.D.),
1 p.m.
Saturday
Game 13: Bayamo (Cuba) vs. Sydney
(Australia), 6 a.m.
Game 14: Media (Pa.) vs. Gray (Maine),
8 a.m.
Game 15: Brno (Czech Republic) vs.
Regina (Saskatchewan), 10 a.m.
Game 16: Henderson (Nev.) vs. New
Albany (Ohio), noon
Sunday
Game 17: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13
winner, 3 a.m.
Game 18: Game 10 loser vs. Game 14
winner, 5 a.m.
Game 19: Game 11 loser vs. Game 15
winner, 7 a.m.
Game 20: Game 12 loser vs. Game 16
winner, 8 a.m.
Monday
Game 21: Willemstad (Curacao) vs. Game
9 winner, 7 a.m.
Game 22: Seattle (Wash.) vs. Game 10
winner, 9 a.m.
Game 23: Game 11 winner vs. Taoyuan
(Chinese Taipei), 11 a.m.
Game 24: Game 12 winner vs. El Segundo
(Calif.), 1 p.m.
Babe Ruth 13U World Series
At Glen Allen, Va.
Thursday
Championship Bracket
Quarterfinals
Co-County, Idaho 000 000 0 — 0 0 4
OBRL HI Islanders 000 002 x — 2 3 2
W—Eli Iopa. L—Bently Holland. S—Kanoa Naumu.
The OBRL Hawaiian Islanders (4-1) will
play Altoona, Pa., in a semifinal game
today at 1 p.m.
