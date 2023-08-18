Scoreboard – August 18, 2023

CALENDAR

Today

FOOTBALL

High school, non-league: Millikan (Calif.) at Punahou, 3 p.m.; Pearl City at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Kaimuki at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.; Leilehua at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

High school, non-league: Aiea vs.

Campbell at Kapolei, 4 p.m.; McKinley vs. Kalani, 6 p.m. at Kaiser; Damien at Nanakuli, 6 p.m. Saint Louis at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.; Radford at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.; Kailua at

Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Little League World Series

At Williamsport, Pa.

Double Elimination

Thursday

Game 5: Willemstad (Curacao) 2, Sydney

(Australia) 1

Game 6: Seattle (Wash.) 10, Gray (Maine),

0, 4 inn.

Game 7: Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei) 6,

Regina (Saskatchewan) 0

Game 8: El Segundo (Calif.) 4, New

Albany (Ohio) 3 (final score through four

innings; inclement weather)

Today

Game 9: Santiago de Veraguas (Panama)

vs. Maracaibo (Venezuela), 7 a.m.

Game 10: Smithfield (R.I.) vs. Nolensville

(Tenn.), 9 a.m.

Game 11: Tokyo (Japan) vs. Tijuana

(Mexico), 11 a.m.

Game 12: Needville (Texas) vs. Fargo (N.D.),

1 p.m.

Saturday

Game 13: Bayamo (Cuba) vs. Sydney

(Australia), 6 a.m.

Game 14: Media (Pa.) vs. Gray (Maine),

8 a.m.

Game 15: Brno (Czech Republic) vs.

Regina (Saskatchewan), 10 a.m.

Game 16: Henderson (Nev.) vs. New

Albany (Ohio), noon

Sunday

Game 17: Game 9 loser vs. Game 13

winner, 3 a.m.

Game 18: Game 10 loser vs. Game 14

winner, 5 a.m.

Game 19: Game 11 loser vs. Game 15

winner, 7 a.m.

Game 20: Game 12 loser vs. Game 16

winner, 8 a.m.

Monday

Game 21: Willemstad (Curacao) vs. Game

9 winner, 7 a.m.

Game 22: Seattle (Wash.) vs. Game 10

winner, 9 a.m.

Game 23: Game 11 winner vs. Taoyuan

(Chinese Taipei), 11 a.m.

Game 24: Game 12 winner vs. El Segundo

(Calif.), 1 p.m.

Babe Ruth 13U World Series

At Glen Allen, Va.

Thursday

Championship Bracket

Quarterfinals

Co-County, Idaho 000 000 0 — 0 0 4

OBRL HI Islanders 000 002 x — 2 3 2

W—Eli Iopa. L—Bently Holland. S—Kanoa Naumu.

The OBRL Hawaiian Islanders (4-1) will

play Altoona, Pa., in a semifinal game

today at 1 p.m.