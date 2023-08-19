Letter: Build villages modeled after ancient Hawaii

Before Western civilization arrived, the ancient Hawaiians built small thatched roof huts using Mother Nature’s available materials. With homeless issues facing the state, why not go back to this system as a steppingstone to getting the homeless off the streets and restoring their dignity in their own place?

It could be set up as a Hawaiian village concept. It would be cheaper and quicker to build as well. I have often wondered why this approach has not been taken. Over time the homeless could be transitioned into a more suitable and permanent upgrade. Small hale with kitchens and electricity might overwhelm someone who has been on the street for years.

Why not explore the possibilities? The islands are beginning to look less and less like Hawaii with all the increasingly unaffordable high-rises. The way things are going it behooves the powers that be to think outside the box and look at all available solutions. Let’s solve homelessness!

Katherine O’Connor

Liliha

