Letter: Military should step in to provide services

I have seen little to no news on military aid to Maui. Back in September 1992 and Hurricane Iniki, my Marine Corps Company, Charlie 1/3, was activated and on Kauai the next day.

The Hawaii National Guard set up numerous supply stations for people to get much-needed items, including ice. The military has assets to establish tents, water (including water purification), showers, medical services and more.

It is disconcerting if we are not using these precious assets that are next door. If not, why?

Greg Casler

Kailua

