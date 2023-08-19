Letter: Military should step in to provide services

I have seen little to no news on military aid to Maui. Back in September 1992 and Hurricane Iniki, my Marine Corps Company, Charlie 1/3, was activated and on Kauai the next day.
The Hawaii National Guard set up numerous supply stations for people to get much-needed items, including ice. The military has assets to establish tents, water (including water purification), showers, medical services and more.
It is disconcerting if we are not using these precious assets that are next door. If not, why?
Greg Casler
Kailua
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.