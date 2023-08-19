Letter: Military-style tent city could provide shelter

I am surprised that the mayor of Maui has not asked the governor to mobilize the Hawaii National Guard to build a military-style tent city to immediately provide shelter to West Maui.
It would include a field mess that would be capable of feeding thousands each day.
This would be a long-term solution to what is clearly going to be a long recovery measured not in months, but years.
James Jones
Koko Kai
