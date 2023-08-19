Letter: Military-style tent city could provide shelter

I am surprised that the mayor of Maui has not asked the governor to mobilize the Hawaii National Guard to build a military-style tent city to immediately provide shelter to West Maui.

It would include a field mess that would be capable of feeding thousands each day.

This would be a long-term solution to what is clearly going to be a long recovery measured not in months, but years.

James Jones

Koko Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter