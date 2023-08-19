Musicians gather for displaced Maui children

Nalu’s South Shore Grill at Azeka Shopping Center Makai in Kihei, Maui, will be rocking a full day of local music today as island musicians come together for the Lahaina Keiki Relief Fund Concert and support the displaced children of Lahaina.

Anthony Pfluke is scheduled to open the show at 11 a.m., with “Sista Robi” Kahakalau following him at noon. The program will continue through the day and into the evening with sets by Ron Kualaau, Ka­wika Ortiz, Rama Camarillo and ohana, Gilbert and friends, Tarvin Makia, Jay and Andrew Molina, Leilani’s 5, Brother Noland, and Kalae and Tarvin. The final “hana hou” will be around 10 p.m.

Tickets, which are $50, include a Hawaiian plate lunch.

All proceeds from ticket sales, monetary donations, donations of supplies and nonperishable food items, and proceeds from the silent auction, will go to the Lahaina Keiki Relief Fund.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Nalu’s South Shore Grill. For more information, go to azekashoppingcenter.com.