Hawaii picked to finish first in Big West women’s volleyball

Big West coaches didn’t see a reason not to pick Hawaii to successfully defend its three consecutive women’s volleyball titles in the preseason coaches poll released Friday.

The bottleneck behind them suggests there are multiple worthy candidates ready to try to dethrone the Rainbow Wahine.

Hawaii received 10 first-place votes and 100 points in the preseason rankings as voted on by the league’s 11 head coaches.

The intriguing spots were places two through four separated by two votes. UC Santa Barbara, which finished second to the Rainbow Wahine last season, received 83 points. Long Beach State, which received the other first-place vote, finished one point behind the Gauchos in third and Cal Poly, which tied the 49ers at 14-6 in conference play last season, was fourth with 81 points.

Senior middle blocker and reigning conference player of the year Amber Igiede was joined on the Big West preseason coaches team by reigning conference setter of the year Kate Lang and Big West Freshman of the Year Caylen Alexander.

Eight players made the preseason coaches team, including two from UC Santa Barbara and one each from Cal Poly, Long Beach State and UC Davis.

Hawaii begins the season Friday hosting the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. UH will open with Northwestern before beginning the first of four consecutive matches against ranked opponents, hosting No. 13 San Diego next Saturday and No. 9 Oregon next Sunday.

Hawaii returns six players who played in every match last season, including outside hitter Riley Wagoner, who made the All-Big West first team last season as a junior.

Fans can get their first look at this year’s squad today in the second annual open practice Green-White scrimmage at 1 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Fans must enter through the security entrance to the arena on the first floor on the makai side of the arena. No food or drinks will be served or allowed.

—

PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL

Rk Team Points

1. Hawaii…………………………………100 (10)

2. UC Santa Barbara …………………………83

3. Long Beach State …………………….82 (1)

4. Cal Poly …………………………………………..81

5. UC Davis…………………………………………61

6. UC Irvine …………………………………………54

7. UC San Diego ……………………………….42

8. Cal State Bakersfield……………………..33

9. Cal State Fullerton………………………….32

10. CSUN……………………………………………..27

11. UC Riverside…………………………………..10

First-place votes in parentheses

PRESEASON COACHES’ TEAM

Caylen Alexander So. OH Hawaii

Amber Igiede Sr. MB Hawaii

Kate Lang Jr. S Hawaii

Zayna Meyer R-So. S LBSU

Michelle Ohwobete Sr. OH UCSB

Macall Peed Sr. L UCSB

Tommi Stockham R-Jr. OH Cal Poly