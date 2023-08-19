comscore Hawaii picked to finish first in Big West women’s volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Hawaii picked to finish first in Big West women’s volleyball

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Amber Igiede, left, and Caylen Alexander were up for block against Minnesota’s Lauren Crowl on March 7.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Amber Igiede, left, and Caylen Alexander were up for block against Minnesota’s Lauren Crowl on March 7.

Big West coaches didn’t see a reason not to pick Hawaii to successfully defend its three consecutive women’s volleyball titles in the preseason coaches poll released Friday.

The bottleneck behind them suggests there are multiple worthy candidates ready to try to dethrone the Rainbow Wahine.

Hawaii received 10 first-place votes and 100 points in the preseason rankings as voted on by the league’s 11 head coaches.

The intriguing spots were places two through four separated by two votes. UC Santa Barbara, which finished second to the Rainbow Wahine last season, received 83 points. Long Beach State, which received the other first-place vote, finished one point behind the Gauchos in third and Cal Poly, which tied the 49ers at 14-6 in conference play last season, was fourth with 81 points.

Senior middle blocker and reigning conference player of the year Amber Igiede was joined on the Big West preseason coaches team by reigning conference setter of the year Kate Lang and Big West Freshman of the Year Caylen Alexander.

Eight players made the preseason coaches team, including two from UC Santa Barbara and one each from Cal Poly, Long Beach State and UC Davis.

Hawaii begins the season Friday hosting the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. UH will open with Northwestern before beginning the first of four consecutive matches against ranked opponents, hosting No. 13 San Diego next Saturday and No. 9 Oregon next Sunday.

Hawaii returns six players who played in every match last season, including outside hitter Riley Wagoner, who made the All-Big West first team last season as a junior.

Fans can get their first look at this year’s squad today in the second annual open practice Green-White scrimmage at 1 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Fans must enter through the security entrance to the arena on the first floor on the makai side of the arena. No food or drinks will be served or allowed.

PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL

Rk Team Points

1. Hawaii…………………………………100 (10)

2. UC Santa Barbara …………………………83

3. Long Beach State …………………….82 (1)

4. Cal Poly …………………………………………..81

5. UC Davis…………………………………………61

6. UC Irvine …………………………………………54

7. UC San Diego ……………………………….42

8. Cal State Bakersfield……………………..33

9. Cal State Fullerton………………………….32

10. CSUN……………………………………………..27

11. UC Riverside…………………………………..10

First-place votes in parentheses

PRESEASON COACHES’ TEAM

Caylen Alexander So. OH Hawaii

Amber Igiede Sr. MB Hawaii

Kate Lang Jr. S Hawaii

Zayna Meyer R-So. S LBSU

Michelle Ohwobete Sr. OH UCSB

Macall Peed Sr. L UCSB

Tommi Stockham R-Jr. OH Cal Poly

Olivia Utterback Jr. OPP UCD

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Colorado State DL Hanada gives up his mawashi for football gear

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up