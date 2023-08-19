Leilehua gets defensive in topping Moanalua

Led by a suffocating and opportunistic defense, the Leilehua Mules smothered Moanalua in a defensive 21-7 win on Friday night at Moanalua.

The Mules mobbed Na Menehune quarterback Naazsir Addo McCoy, who was forced into action after Moanalua starting quarterback Tayden Evan Kaawa was knocked out of the game on a hit to the head. Leilehua welcomed McCoy in his debut with six sacks, while picking off the sophomore quarterback three times.

“You don’t want to see injuries happen,” Leilehua coach Mark Kurisu said. “Our prayers go out to (Kaawa).”

Josh Simbre and Makuakai Ruiz led the defense with two sacks each, while Jordan Tugoaen and Kevin Burke each picked up a sack. Burke also added an interception, as did sophomores Javin “Kauai” Nakamoto and Kyin Rivera- Galbraith.

“We’re young, our defense,” Kurisu said. “We pride ourselves on being smart, making plays.”

Meanwhile, the Mules rushing attack was firing on all cylinders. Cole Northington led all rushers with a game-high 138 yards on 16 carries, while Camren Flemister wasn’t far behind with 115 yards on 12 carries. Northington scored one rushing touchdown to Flemister’s two.

“That’s the base of our offense, our line and our running backs,” Kurisu said. “That’s the hopes, to continue to be efficient in the run game.”

It was the first time two Leilehua rushers went over the century mark in the same game since John Sanborn (178 yards) and Cedric Thomas (169) did it against Radford in 2002.

Quarterback Hanohano Plunkett played a relatively clean game, completing 14-of-23 passes for 135 yards. He was picked off once late in the game. Timothy Arnold was his leading receiver with 78 yards on nine catches.

The game began well for Moanalua. After McCoy’s 50-yard return on the opening kickoff, Kaawa connected with Jayce Bareng for the game’s opening score, a 6-yard strike.

On Moanalua’s next drive, Kaawa was knocked out of the game after a targeting on a second-down run. With their starting quarterback out of the game on concussion protocol, Na Menehune lost all their momentum.

McCoy was pressed into duty, but he couldn’t get the offense moving. His throw to open the second quarter was picked off in the end zone by Nakamoto and returned 21 yards.

With momentum swinging, Flemister took a handoff three plays later and took off for a 67-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7. Northington’s 38-yard scoring run on their next drive gave the Mules their first lead of the game.

McCoy looked more comfortable on the next drive, starting with back-to-back completions of 7 and 8 yards. He led Na Menehune to the 4-yard line with a 9-yard completion to Kama Corales, but his next pass was picked off by Burke in the end zone for a touchback. The turnover didn’t turn into points on the other end, as Leilehua lost the ball on a fumble after a completed pass.

Leilehua looked to press its advantage in the second half, but just couldn’t find the end zone. The Mules opened the second half with a 14-play that sputtered out with a turnover-on-downs just inside the red zone.

Leilehua punted on the next drive, then got the ball back two plays later. The Mules again got in the red zone, but coughed up the football themselves on the goal-line on Northington’s would-be touchdown run.

The misfortunes continued for Leilehua. After completions of 33 yards and 25 yards to start the drive, Plunkett’s pass was intercepted by Bareng for a touchback.

Holding firm at a one-touchdown deficit, Moanalua made the questionable decision to go for a fourth-down conversion on their own 24-yard line. McCoy’s shovel pass wasn’t caught, leaving Leilehua to score the potential game-clinching touchdown with just three plays. Flemister scored on a run from two yards out to make it 21-7.

“Just trying to get better. That’s all we’re trying to do is get better,” Kurisu said about next steps for the Mules. “Eliminate mistakes and make plays.”

Leilehua 21, Moanalua 7

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

Leilehua (2-0) 0 14 0 7 — 21

Moanalua (0-2) 7 0 0 0 — 7

Moa—Jayce Bareng 6 pass from Tayden Evan Kaawa (Andy Nguyen kick)

Leil—Camren Flemister 67 run (Maci Rivera kick)

Leil—Cole Northington 38 run (Maci Rivera kick)

Leil—Flemister 2 run (Maci Rivera kick)

RUSHING—Leilehua: Northington 16-138, Flemister 12-115, Plunkett 1-(minus 4), TEAM 2-(minus 10). Moanalua: Reshod Scott 19-42, Kaawa 3-13, DJ Watford 1-0, Naazsir Addo McCoy 7-(minus 23).

PASSING—Leilehua: Hanohano Plunkett 14-23-1-135. Moanalua: McCoy 15-26-3-120, Kaawa 3-3-0-39.

RECEIVING—Leilehua: Timothy Arnold 9-78, Flemister 3-33, Northington 1-15, Layton Domingo 1-9. Moanalua: Kila Keone 5-64, Kama Corales 5-47, Bareng 6-36, Kyson Kealoha 1-12, Scott 1-0.