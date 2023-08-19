comscore Islanders win, will play for 13U World Series title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Islanders win, will play for 13U World Series title

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Kanoa Naumu and Peyton Shimokawa led another dominant pitching performance by the OBRL Hawaiian Islanders as the pair combined to shut down Altoona, Pa., 2-0 on Friday in the semifinals of the Babe Ruth 13U World Series in Glen Allen, Va.

The Islanders (5-1) will play Tallahassee-Leon (Fla.) for the title today at 10 a.m.

Naumu allowed three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings against previously unbeaten Altoona. He struck out the side — all looking — in his final inning.

Shimokawa allowed a lead-off walk in the seventh, but retired the next three batters, including two on strikeouts.

Eli Iopa and Naumu combined on a no-hitter in the Islanders’ 2-0 triumph over Co-County, Idaho, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

The Islanders scored in the top of the first against Altoona when Iopa singled, advanced to second on an error by the catcher, moved to third on a groundout by Brevan Blackwell and scored on Naumu’s sacrifice fly to center.

The Islanders made it 2-0 in the sixth when Naumu walked, advanced to third on Cole Andrus’ single and was squeezed in by Levi Perry.

Altoona had two base runners aboard in the second, third and fifth innings, but couldn’t break through.

Tallahassee-Leon (5-1) defeated Eagle Pass, Texas, 4-2 in the other semifinal. There are no international teams in the tournament.

