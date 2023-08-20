Letter: Allow Trump’s trial to be televised

The trial of former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 violent and deadly attack on Capitol Hill, as part of his efforts to sabotage the 2020 election, will soon begin. Because the trial has great significance to our democratic institutions, it is extremely important for Americans to witness the atrocities Trump committed against the Constitution.

However, federal law prohibits televising federal court proceedings. Congress should petition the appropriate federal agency to allow Trump’s trial to be televised for full public transparency and trust in the judicial process. This is important, especially when public trust in our judiciary has plummeted to an all-time low.

To regain public trust and faith in the judicial system, the public must be allowed to watch and listen to Trump’s forthcoming trial.

Rod B. Catiggay

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter