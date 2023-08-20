comscore Letter: Allow Trump’s trial to be televised | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Allow Trump’s trial to be televised

The trial of former President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 violent and deadly attack on Capitol Hill, as part of his efforts to sabotage the 2020 election, will soon begin. Because the trial has great significance to our democratic institutions, it is extremely important for Americans to witness the atrocities Trump committed against the Constitution.

However, federal law prohibits televising federal court proceedings. Congress should petition the appropriate federal agency to allow Trump’s trial to be televised for full public transparency and trust in the judicial process. This is important, especially when public trust in our judiciary has plummeted to an all-time low.

To regain public trust and faith in the judicial system, the public must be allowed to watch and listen to Trump’s forthcoming trial.

Rod B. Catiggay

