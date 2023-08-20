Letter: Diamond Head at risk for wildfires

In the aftermath of the recent and ongoing Maui and Hawaii island fires, I’m slightly surprised that there’s no preventative action being taken on Diamond Head.
Riding my bike along the path between Kapiolani Community College and the entrance, I noticed that it’s surrounded by extremely dry, long grass, just ready to ignite. There have been fires there in the past, some coming very close to homes. So why don’t the proper authorities clear out the homeless who are clearly camping up there? Are they going to wait until after a fire?
Giovanni Sclarandis
Palolo
