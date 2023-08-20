comscore Letter: Manufactured homes can ease housing gap | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Manufactured homes can ease housing gap

The governor’s housing emergency should include the ability for landowners and lessees to bring mainland manufactured homes into Hawaii.

These homes can be shipped to Hawaii and can satisfy all our county building codes.

We are building condos for $750,000 that include two bedrooms and about 900 square feet. New manufactured homes can be brought in at a cost of $250,000 for two bedrooms and 900 square feet.

The governor’s Build Beyond Barriers Working Group should mandate that all Hawaii counties learn to inspect mainland manufactured homes before they head for Hawaii. This may require third-party inspectors.

We have the land, the zoning, the shipping and the need for low-cost manufactured homes in Hawaii.

John Brizdle

Hawaii Kai

