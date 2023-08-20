Letter: Prepare to evacuate with loved ones, pets

My thoughts go out to my friends and others affected by the Lahaina wildfires. I keep thinking about what I would do if a similar disaster happened where I live, on Diamond Head. Whether it’s a wildfire, flood, hurricane or earthquake, the question for many of us is not if, but when, a disaster will hit close to home.

One thing is certain: The only thing I’d care about would be ensuring that my ohana — including my animal companions — made it out safely. Most residents of Lahaina had little or no warning, but in other emergencies, we may have precious minutes to gather our loved ones and get out.

I saw a man on TV who lost his cat as he fled because the cat jumped out of his arms. Let his sadness be our education: Have a carrier or leash near the door. Other steps suggested by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) include filling a kit with at least a week’s worth of food, bottled water and medications for animals; ensuring animals are microchipped and wearing ID tags; and identifying evacuation routes.

Don’t plan to do this “tomorrow.” So many people don’t have that option.

Jason Baker

Diamond Head

