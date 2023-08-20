comscore Letter: Prepare to evacuate with loved ones, pets | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Prepare to evacuate with loved ones, pets

  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY VIA AP This photo provided during the week of Aug. 9 by Maui Humane Society shows an injured dog being treated at Maui Humane Society in Puunene.

    MAUI HUMANE SOCIETY VIA AP

    This photo provided during the week of Aug. 9 by Maui Humane Society shows an injured dog being treated at Maui Humane Society in Puunene.

My thoughts go out to my friends and others affected by the Lahaina wildfires. I keep thinking about what I would do if a similar disaster happened where I live, on Diamond Head. Whether it’s a wildfire, flood, hurricane or earthquake, the question for many of us is not if, but when, a disaster will hit close to home.

One thing is certain: The only thing I’d care about would be ensuring that my ohana — including my animal companions — made it out safely. Most residents of Lahaina had little or no warning, but in other emergencies, we may have precious minutes to gather our loved ones and get out.

I saw a man on TV who lost his cat as he fled because the cat jumped out of his arms. Let his sadness be our education: Have a carrier or leash near the door. Other steps suggested by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) include filling a kit with at least a week’s worth of food, bottled water and medications for animals; ensuring animals are microchipped and wearing ID tags; and identifying evacuation routes.

Don’t plan to do this “tomorrow.” So many people don’t have that option.

Jason Baker

Diamond Head

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter

Click here to view more Letters to the Editor. Or submit a letter below.

Use the online form below

(*) Indicates required field

Dear Editor,

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Letter: Military-style tent city could provide shelter

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up