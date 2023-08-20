Letters: Readers react to the inferno that destroyed Lahaina

Their loss is shared by locals

My heartfelt condolences go out to the families whose family members’ lives were lost to the Maui wildfire. Their loss is shared by the Hawaii ohana and beyond, with the outpouring of support with donations, both monetary and everyday necessities.

It’s all hands on deck! The grassroots organizers helping people within their communities now have become the first responders. While the government spent its efforts in evacuating our visitors from Maui to Oahu, the grassroots organizers took matters into their own hands instead of waiting for government.

Deploy teachers, social workers, etc., immediately to address some normalcy for the children, and address emotional traumas for all.

Government is quick to copy mainland projects, such as rail, thousands of housing projects, etc. How quickly will officials react to improving responses to future wildfire disasters? What did they learn from natural disaster on the mainland — anything?

Johnnie-Mae L. Perry

Waianae

Protect lands from buyers

I am still shocked and amazed by the audacity of those who are trying to buy out landowners on the island of Maui (“Families of first 3 victims identified in Maui fire to be notified today,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 15). Speculators and real estate people have moved in quickly, like carpetbaggers following the American Civil War.

It makes me think that now is the time to put huge swaths of land under control of a commission, government agency or some entity to protect this fragile land. Perhaps as a national monument or United Nations protected area.

I remember our first visit to Maui in 1984 — the beauty, the amazing differences in climate zones on such a small island. The greed merchants need to be put in their place.

John A. Anderson

Marysville, Wash.

Power lines should be buried

When Lahaina is rebuilt, all power lines should be buried. It is horrific that people could not escape the fire in their cars largely due to downed poles and lines. Years ago there was a movement, I think by The Outdoor Circle, to bury all power lines in Hawaii. Many old neighborhoods could face the same fate as poor Lahaina.

As a memorial, could a firewall be constructed above Lahaina? Could a ditch be dug for several miles and the debris from the fires buried there? It could serve as a fire deterrent and would be a fitting resting place for the remaining ashes of those residents who could not escape their beloved town.

Bronwen Welch

Waikiki

Rules for lifting rentals ban

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi suspended the minimum 30-day requirement for Oahu short term rentals (STR) to assist displaced Maui residents (“Oahu suspends short-term rental laws to aid wildfire victims,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 11).

How do they plan to ensure these actually go to those in need, and not used for tourists on vacation? Are there strict requirements on who can rent these STRs during this tragic time?

If not, there needs to be, or we will be right back where we started with constant transient accommodations in our neighborhoods. It’s time our government puts Hawaii residents’ needs above those of visitors.

Lizette Haneberg

Hawaii Kai

News of the Maui fires reached the world

I recently received an email from a friend in Bratislava, Slovakia, sending condolences regarding the death and destruction on Maui.

It would appear the news of the tragedy of Lahaina is known throughout the world. What the BBC also reported was the appointment of a committee to investigate the “what went wrong” aspect of the warning and fighting of the fire.

The Monday-morning quarterbacks surfaced quickly to offer their criticisms of how things should have been run. The recriminations and retributions seem to be a common occurrence after tragedy strikes. There are also those seeking self-aggrandizement by doling out misinformation and rumor.

But shooting from the hip only creates more chaos.

The devastation of Lahaina may have been a perfect storm. Record rainfall at the beginning of the year. Record heat drying out the new growth of underbrush. A hurricane to fan the flames. A town made primarily from wood.

Until the team that has been tasked to investigate the Maui fires collects the information necessary in drawing substantive conclusions and presents applicable corrective actions, all I can do is mourn.

Victor Craft

Omaha, Neb.

Tragedy a warning for West Oahu area

The devastation from the recent fires on Maui and Hawaii island are still being evaluated, with the death toll continuing to rise in Lahaina.

This is a warning of future devastation and loss of life looming for the dry West Oahu Makakilo hillside community, with only one escape road should a disaster occur.

If there is a wind-driven major fire on the hill and the single road is blocked by a mass of cars trying to leave the danger, the rescue and fire response will not reach the disaster area. The Makakilo Drive Extension (MDE) project has been on the city, state and even federal books for more than 25 years. The federal and state funds are diverted from the MDE project to projects like the multimillion-dollar Ala Moana pedestrian overpass while the growing danger to the 3,000 families at Makakilo is shelved year after year. The death toll at Lahaina would be dwarfed by the loss at Makakilo.

If the mayor and governor continue to back-burner the vital MDE project and a disaster comes, it will not be because the government has not been warned.

John Shockley

Makakilo

The disaster is a failure in local power

Everybody in public and private power in Hawaii is hoping that blame for the Lahaina conflagration attaches to something amorphous like “climate change.” Gov. Josh Green has repeatedly mentioned this as the cause, thereby shoving responsibility as far from himself as possible.

But as a recent Washington Post story reminds us: “While climate change is a global problem, the [dry] grasses are a local one.” Someone should remind the governor and other leaders of the words of Edward Everett Hale: “I cannot do everything, but I can do something. And because I cannot do everything, I will not refuse to do the something that I can do.”

The death and destruction are a local failure.

David Lee

Makiki

Put politics aside to fight climate change

Now that our beautiful island of Maui has been devastated by the recent wildfires, we can no longer be casual observers of the global crisis unfolding before us. Climate change is immune to politics and the other irrelevant arguments that only serve to delay a rapid response to the greatest challenge facing our planet.

The sobering truth is that we have seen the enemy and it is us. Man has caused this problem and we must now gather every available resource to combat and reverse the trend.

Yes, paradise has been lost for now, but we must not allow this unfathomable loss of lives and property to be in vain. Instead, we must rise and answer the call. As the public and private sectors unite their efforts to help Maui heal and rebuild, we must show the rest of the country that politics has no place in this global war on climate change.

Science (including AI) will give us the tools to fight this war, but the collective actions of love, kindness and aloha shown by everyone will be the key to victory.

Matt Nakamura

Hawaii Kai

Don’t disrespect diligent responders

I see by today’s commentaries and postings on social media that the blame game is alive and well. I do not presume to know what Mauians are going through, but what they don’t need right now is the media and people using incendiary rhetoric to be their voice.

Your first responders, electrical and water workers, and diligent volunteers are people like you who care. They are working very hard to get services back up and your needs met.

However, there must be order. People must realize that as frustrated as they have a right to be, those responders are doing the best they can for you. They do not need the media, with their well-phrased “questions,” and voices of dissent pointing fingers.

It is disrespectful to all the workers doing their best. Please. Show them the real meaning of what it means to be strong and resilient.

Judith Santos

Kailua

Ferry could’ve aided, as rail could now

I totally agree with Chuck and Julie Feinberg on their letter, “Ferry would have helped in Maui rescues” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 11). A ferry system would have been instrumental in getting rescue teams and equipment to the island faster. As well as supplies and aid.

Which made me think about our current resources that could be used in an emergency. On Oahu, Skyline is up and running in limited areas. Because it’s an independent rail system, it’s not affected by disasters on the ground.

After a hurricane or tsunami, there would be lots of debris. Utility poles, power lines, abandoned cars, flooded roads and garbage everywhere. Skyline is elevated and would be less affected.

If Skyline has a back-up power source, the trams could be used to move workers, supplies and aid between stations. The stations could be utilized as distribution points. Even without power, the guideway can be used to get around the chaos below. It’s limited, but better than nothing.

Robert Soberano

Moiliili

Maui memories stir aloha from Canada

My good friend from the West Coast, B.C., Canada, and I traveled to Maui in June 2008, and rode on what was then known as the Superferry, and stayed at the Lahaina Resort in that same year.

What a beautiful place! And I do remember walking through to the courthouse and small little village. I just wanted to let you know that there are some Canadians like myself and my friend who are thinking about your terrible loss on Maui, and I just wanted to send you God bless and take care.

We hope you all recover soon despite the lost souls and loved ones.

Ronald A. Morin

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Maui Miracles should inspire rebuilding

Old Lahaina Town tragically burnt down. It was beautiful but gone. What’s next? We need to rebuild. Respectfully, but for the future, too. Honor the past, but create a town that exudes all of the dreams — past, present and future — that will make the new incarnation inspiring and sustainable.

Something that will please Hawaiians, an old whaler, a sailor and a futurist. Don’t forget the historical society. Pay homage to what it was, but envision what it needs to be. Don’t be dainty or contrite — imagine, in our sweetest dreams, what it can and should be.

For historical perspective: The Chicago fire in 1871 burned through the heart of the city, killing 300 people and leaving one-third of the population homeless. The “Great Rebuilding” resulted in a new urban center, innovative buildings and a new style of architecture. That is not to say that anyone who envisions quaint Lahaina town should in any way shape or form become anything like Chicago, but only to suggest that destruction can lead to positive change.

Imagination, determination, teamwork, community spirit and will, can phoenix this tragedy into hope and new homes.

Tomorrow depends on us. Maui Miracles should be our mantra and goal.

Steven Maier

Hawaii Kai

