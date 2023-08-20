K-Drama: ‘Root of the Throne’ follows young king in Joseon dynasty

This week’s synopses

“Root of the Throne”

Episode 1

6:40 p.m. today

Yi Sung-gye (the first king of Joseon) needs to send a messenger to Gaegyung (the capital of Goryeo) to ­respond to a royal command, but Bang-won (his young son, later the third king of Joseon) wants to tag along. Yi Sung-gye gives up and sends his young son along with messengers to Gaegyung.

Episode 2

7:50 p.m. today

Bun-yi and Ttang-sae ­escape from the group, but Ttang-sae is captured. Bun-yi asks Bang-won for help. Jeong Do-jeon is locked up in a warehouse by his peers.

“Cheer Up”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Monday

Hae Yi is safely rescued thanks to Jin Il. Hae Yi and Seon Ja have a tearful reconciliation. Jung Woo feels a pang of jealousy over Hae Yi and Seon Ho’s close friendship. Soo Il is found not guilty and a physical altercation with Jin Il results in a terrible accident.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Members of Theia agree to participate in a documentary with Hokyung University. Hae Yi is bothered by Ha Jin and Jung Woo’s chemistry as the sparks of rivalry fly between the two groups.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 65-66

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Young-shin tells Kyung-su that she missed him very much; Kyung-su tells her the same. Sook-jung sees the photo of Young-shin’s mother and tells Young-shin to get rid of it, fearful that Jong-kwon will see it. Sook-jung complains to Jong-kwon that she feels uncomfortable with Young-shin living with them.

Episodes 67-68

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Jung-hoon questions Kyung-su’s reason for raising Young-shin. Kyung-su worries that he’d become a burden to Young-shin. Kyung-su asks Young-shin about the adoption.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 67

7:50 p.m. Friday

Damdeok decides to let Murong Un return to Houyan. After returning to Houyan, Murong Un makes a plan to get Biryeo to attack the Mohe. Damdeok finds this out through Ko Chang and makes preparations to help the Mohe. When Murong Bao gets upset that Biryeo is attacking the Mohe rather Goguryeo, Feng Ba pitches him a scheme.

Episode 68

7:50 p.m. Saturday

After Damdeok comes to the rescue of Biryeon soldiers, Agban promises Damdeok that he will get revenge against Houyan. Using information provided by Agban, Goguryeo soldiers attack Houyan.

